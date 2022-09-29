Overview of Dr. George Kelly, MD

Dr. George Kelly, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at George T. Kelly, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.