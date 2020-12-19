See All Podiatrists in Canton, OH
Dr. George Kemper Jr, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Canton, OH
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. George Kemper Jr, DPM

Dr. George Kemper Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Canton, OH. 

Dr. Kemper Jr works at Foot & Ankle Care in Canton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kemper Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Care
    5454 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 433-0123
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Orrville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 19, 2020
    My 15-year-old son had an ingrown toe nail. Dr. Kemper was very empathetic and took his time. He was wonderful at chatting with my son throughout the entire procedure. His office staff is very friendly as well. I would recommend Dr. Kemper to everyone. - Sheri Schoonover
    — Dec 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Kemper Jr, DPM
    About Dr. George Kemper Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871675009
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kemper Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kemper Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kemper Jr works at Foot & Ankle Care in Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kemper Jr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemper Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemper Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemper Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemper Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

