Overview

Dr. George Kent, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Kent works at Family Medicine Associates In San Jose in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.