Dr. George Keogh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Keogh, MD
Dr. George Keogh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Keogh works at
Dr. Keogh's Office Locations
Charleston Hematology Oncology Associates125 Doughty St Ste 500, Charleston, SC 29403 Directions (843) 577-2276
West Ashley2085 Henry Tecklenburg Dr # 2, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 577-6957
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a recurrence breast cancer. he was wonderful as well as his staff
About Dr. George Keogh, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Columbia Presbyterian Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keogh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keogh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keogh has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keogh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Keogh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keogh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keogh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keogh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.