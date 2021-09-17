Dr. George Keough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Keough, MD
Overview
Dr. George Keough, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.
Dr. Keough works at
Locations
Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology123 Fox Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 690-9467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellant, couldn't be better. He checked my problem, gave me a shot and cut it off then cauterized it. He said he thought it was okay but was going to send it off to be tested and would let me know the results in about a week. I think some people on here giving him low scores are just petty. I would definately give him 5 stars and will be going back to him.
About Dr. George Keough, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1942286729
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keough has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Keough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keough.
