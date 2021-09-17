Overview

Dr. George Keough, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.



Dr. Keough works at Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.