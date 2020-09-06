Overview of Dr. George Kerlakian, MD

Dr. George Kerlakian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kerlakian works at Bethesda Kenwood Diagnostics in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.