Offers telehealth
Dr. George Keshelava, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University Hospital|Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Northlake Nephrology Institute1970 N Highway 190 Ste 100, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 867-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Got straight to the root of my problem no running around the issue.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1255541975
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital|Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
- Tbilisi State Medical University
- Infectious Disease
