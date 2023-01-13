See All Ophthalmologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Super Profile

Dr. George Khouri, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (66)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Khouri, MD

Dr. George Khouri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Khouri works at Palm Beach Eye Center in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khouri's Office Locations

    Palm Beach Eye Center
    1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 8100, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 366-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Stye
Dry Eyes
Floaters
Stye
Dry Eyes

Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. George Khouri, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    • 1689683104
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Eye &amp; Ear Inf-Harvard Med Sch|Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    • U Chicago Hosp &amp; Clins|University Chicago Hospital And Clins
    • Amer U Hosp|American University Hospital
    • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Khouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khouri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khouri works at Palm Beach Eye Center in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Khouri’s profile.

    Dr. Khouri has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Khouri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khouri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

