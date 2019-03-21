Overview of Dr. George Khuri, MD

Dr. George Khuri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Khuri works at Wellspring Nurse Practitioners in Lakewood, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.