Overview

Dr. George Kinzfogl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kinzfogl works at The Heart Center Of Metrowest in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.