Dr. George Kinzfogl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Heart Center of Metro West99 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 875-4811
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. George Kinzfogl, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Kinzfogl has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinzfogl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
