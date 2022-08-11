Overview of Dr. George Klafter, MD

Dr. George Klafter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Klafter works at Urology in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Polyuria and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.