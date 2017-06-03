See All Urologists in Boston, MA
Dr. George Klauber, MD

Urology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Klauber, MD

Dr. George Klauber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Guys Hospital and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Klauber works at Floating Hospital for Children Urology in Boston, MA with other offices in Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klauber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Floating Hospital for Children Urology
    800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 (617) 636-5360
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Merrimack Urology Associates
    31 Village Sq, Chelmsford, MA 01824 (978) 256-9507
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

  • Lowell General Hospital
  • Tufts Medical Center

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of the Bladder - Epispadias Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Varicocele Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflux Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Klauber?

    Jun 03, 2017
    I had Dr. Klauber when I was a baby for my kidney issues. When my son was born with an undescended testicle, his pediatrician highly recommended Dr. Klauber. My mom said that he was my doctor and I needed to bring my son there, as he's the best in the business! I went in with my son and my mom - and Dr. Klauber remembered me and my case from 30+ years prior! Because of my history and my son's other issues he ordered extra tests to insure my son didn't inherit my medical issues. He's the best!
    LBLA in East Bridgewater — Jun 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Klauber, MD
    About Dr. George Klauber, MD

    Urology
    59 years of experience
    English, French and German
    1942216163
    Education & Certifications

    • Alder Hey Chldn Hosp
    • Hospital Sick Chldn
    • Guy's Hosp
    • Guys Hospital
    • University of London
    Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Klauber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klauber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klauber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klauber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klauber has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klauber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Klauber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klauber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klauber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klauber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

