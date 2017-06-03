Overview of Dr. George Klauber, MD

Dr. George Klauber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Guys Hospital and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Klauber works at Floating Hospital for Children Urology in Boston, MA with other offices in Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.