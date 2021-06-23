Dr. George Kletzker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kletzker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Kletzker, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Mercy Hospital Washington and St. Luke's Hospital.
Ear Care & Skull Base Surgery Inc.14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 310, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 449-5377Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best ear doctor out there. Kind and gentle.
- Neurotology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1417959479
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Jewish Hosp-Wash U
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
