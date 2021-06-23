Overview of Dr. George Kletzker, MD

Dr. George Kletzker, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Mercy Hospital Washington and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Kletzker works at Ear Care & Skull Base Surgery in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.