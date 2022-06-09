See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Turnersville, NJ
Dr. George Knod, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Turnersville, NJ
40 years of experience
Overview of Dr. George Knod, DO

Dr. George Knod, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Knod works at Associated Physiatrists of Southern NJ in Turnersville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Knod's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Physiatrists of Southern NJ
    435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 09, 2022
    I had a great experience with the doctor and his office manager. The office manager explained exactly the steps I needed to take for the appointment. I even had to call back again with questions. Each time she was nice and pleasant. Dr. Knod was very knowledgeable. He spent a good amount of time talking to me and examining my hands and arms before the EMG test. I was a bit upset about my injury and he worked hard to try and put me at ease. Witty bedside manner which I appreciated. I know it was all done to put me at ease.
    About Dr. George Knod, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1700825783
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Knod has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knod works at Associated Physiatrists of Southern NJ in Turnersville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Knod’s profile.

    Dr. Knod has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Knod. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knod.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

