Dr. Knod has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Knod, DO
Overview of Dr. George Knod, DO
Dr. George Knod, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Knod works at
Dr. Knod's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Physiatrists of Southern NJ435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knod?
I had a great experience with the doctor and his office manager. The office manager explained exactly the steps I needed to take for the appointment. I even had to call back again with questions. Each time she was nice and pleasant. Dr. Knod was very knowledgeable. He spent a good amount of time talking to me and examining my hands and arms before the EMG test. I was a bit upset about my injury and he worked hard to try and put me at ease. Witty bedside manner which I appreciated. I know it was all done to put me at ease.
About Dr. George Knod, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1700825783
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knod accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knod works at
Dr. Knod has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Knod. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.