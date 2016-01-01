Dr. George Knull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Knull, MD
Overview
Dr. George Knull, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Knull works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Long Beach Corner Clinic Inc.1936 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 980-0222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knull?
About Dr. George Knull, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1073548764
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knull works at
Dr. Knull has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.