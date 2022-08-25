Overview of Dr. George Ko, MD

Dr. George Ko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Ko works at Retina Institute of Washington in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Renton, WA and Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Migraine and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.