Dr. George Kofinas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Kofinas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Kofinas Fertility Group65 Broadway Fl 14, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 348-4000Friday7:00am - 5:00pm
Kofinas Fertility Institute Staten Island4855 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 356-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Dr. Kofinas performed my IVF procedure. He was compassionate, professional and knowledgeable. This was my first and only IVF procedure. Now I have a beautiful three month old daughter. Thank you!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, French, Greek, Russian and Spanish
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- New York Methodist Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN
- Athens U Med Sch
