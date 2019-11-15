Overview of Dr. George Kosco III, DO

Dr. George Kosco III, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Kosco III works at MDVIP - Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in Harrisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.