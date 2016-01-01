Dr. Kostohryz II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Kostohryz II, MD
Overview of Dr. George Kostohryz II, MD
Dr. George Kostohryz II, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Kostohryz II works at
Dr. Kostohryz II's Office Locations
-
1
George Kostohryz Jr. M.d. P.A.4625 Boat Club Rd Ste 257, Fort Worth, TX 76135 Directions (817) 346-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kostohryz II?
About Dr. George Kostohryz II, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1821062357
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kostohryz II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kostohryz II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kostohryz II works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kostohryz II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kostohryz II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kostohryz II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kostohryz II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.