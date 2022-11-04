Dr. George Kouris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kouris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Kouris, MD
Overview of Dr. George Kouris, MD
Dr. George Kouris, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|Rush Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Kouris' Office Locations
George Kouris, MD718 N York Rd, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (708) 354-4667Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nothing but the best at this practice! The genuine care, consideration and honesty are only part of what made me go to Dr Kouris, I had 2 different surgeries and after a long wait due to health issues and Covid I can honestly say EVERYTHING was worth the weight! You will never be disappointed!
About Dr. George Kouris, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1841341179
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Ill.|Rush University Medical School - Plastic Surgery
- Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center/Cook County Hospital
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|Rush Medical College
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kouris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kouris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kouris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kouris speaks Greek and Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Kouris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kouris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kouris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kouris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.