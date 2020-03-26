Overview of Dr. George Kunhardt, MD

Dr. George Kunhardt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Kunhardt works at Vaginal and Pelvic Surgeons in Pismo Beach, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

