Dr. George Kurian, MD
Dr. George Kurian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Td Medical College Alappuzha and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Kurian's Office Locations
George Kurian MD Gastroenterology1600 Crain Hwy S, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 761-4442
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kurian is very efficient and thorough. He identified my problem and provided a treatment right away. I have seen Dr. Kurian a few times and have never had any problems. I recommend Dr. Kurian to everyone.
About Dr. George Kurian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1285663070
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- University MD Good Samaritan Hospital
- Maryland General Hospital
- Td Medical College Alappuzha
- Internal Medicine
