Dr. George Labban, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Damascus|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Labban works at Stanford Cancer Center South Bay in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.