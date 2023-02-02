Overview of Dr. George Labrot, MD

Dr. George Labrot, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Labrot works at Santa Monica Family Physicians in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.