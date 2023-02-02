Dr. George Labrot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labrot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Labrot, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Labrot, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Santa Monica Family Physicians901 Wilshire Blvd Fl 2, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 829-8908
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Oscar Health
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Always an excellent experience.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Martin L King Jr Genl Hosp
- Alameda Co Dept Hlth-Hosps
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Labrot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labrot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labrot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labrot has seen patients for Secondary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labrot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Labrot speaks Russian.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Labrot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labrot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labrot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labrot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.