Dr. George Lantz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Lantz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Lantz, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and New London Hospital.
Dr. Lantz works at
Locations
-
1
Dhmc-department of Dermatology1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Directions (603) 650-2225Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Dartmouth-hitchcock - Center for Pain and Spine100 Hitchcock Way, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 629-8020Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
-
3
Barrington Surgical Care944 Calef Hwy, Barrington, NH 03825 Directions (603) 664-0100
-
4
Interventional Spine Medicine270 Lafayette Rd, Rye, NH 03870 Directions (603) 319-1581
-
5
Interventional Spine Medicine14 Maple St, Gilford, NH 03249 Directions (603) 664-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- New London Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lantz?
Dr Lantz and Rebecca Gallant, APRN were very patient, thorough and explained things so that we could easily understand the diagnosis and the plan. I would HIGHLY recommend either for pain management.
About Dr. George Lantz, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1972565422
Education & Certifications
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lantz works at
Dr. Lantz has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.