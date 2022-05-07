See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lebanon, NH
Dr. George Lantz, DO

Pain Medicine
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Lantz, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and New London Hospital.

Dr. Lantz works at Center For Pain And Spine in Lebanon, NH with other offices in Manchester, NH, Barrington, NH, Rye, NH and Gilford, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dhmc-department of Dermatology
    1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 650-2225
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Dartmouth-hitchcock - Center for Pain and Spine
    100 Hitchcock Way, Manchester, NH 03104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 629-8020
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Barrington Surgical Care
    944 Calef Hwy, Barrington, NH 03825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 664-0100
  4. 4
    Interventional Spine Medicine
    270 Lafayette Rd, Rye, NH 03870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 319-1581
  5. 5
    Interventional Spine Medicine
    14 Maple St, Gilford, NH 03249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 664-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
  • New London Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 07, 2022
    Dr Lantz and Rebecca Gallant, APRN were very patient, thorough and explained things so that we could easily understand the diagnosis and the plan. I would HIGHLY recommend either for pain management.
    Cathy Roberson — May 07, 2022
    About Dr. George Lantz, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972565422
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
    Internship
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Lantz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lantz has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

