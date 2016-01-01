See All Urologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. George Law, MD

Urology
2.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Law, MD

Dr. George Law, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.

Dr. Law works at Surgical Specialists of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Law's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Specialists of Oklahoma
    230 N Midwest Blvd Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 610-2100
  2. 2
    9020 E Reno Ave Fl 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 737-2486

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Ponca City
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
  • SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurogenic Bladder
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Circumcision
Neurogenic Bladder
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Circumcision

Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. George Law, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679533939
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Law, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Law has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Law works at Surgical Specialists of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Law’s profile.

    Dr. Law has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Law on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Law, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Law appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.