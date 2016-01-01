Dr. George Law, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Law, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Dr. Law's Office Locations
Surgical Specialists of Oklahoma230 N Midwest Blvd Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 610-2100
- 2 9020 E Reno Ave Fl 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73130 Directions (405) 737-2486
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Law, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1679533939
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Law has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Law accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Law has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Law on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.
