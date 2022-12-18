See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. George Lazarou, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (256)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Lazarou, MD

Dr. George Lazarou, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Lazarou works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lazarou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Contemporary Care Associates
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 100, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-3010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 256 ratings
    Patient Ratings (256)
    5 Star
    (245)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr. Lazarou is a young, yet old-fashioned doctor. Meaning, he really cares for his patients as whole individuals. Ninety-nine percent of my doctors are women. I was referred to him by my gynecologist and I reluctantly met him, because he has impecable credentials. He is extraordinary. I was having a urological issue. He explained my options 1) surgery, 2) a much less invasive procedure. He recommended the second choice to start. He is a skilled surgeon, but he recommended the least intrusive and invasive option. It worked immediately and the improvement of my symptoms was substantial. He followed up on my response to the treatment and was so positive and kind. I totally recommend Dr. Lazarou. Once you meet him, you will know why. He is a highly trained professional with a really warm personality, and real skills. If I could make him my primary care doctor, I would.
    SF — Dec 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. George Lazarou, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    • 1801976378
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine and Montefiore Medcial Center In Bronx
    • UMDNJ - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • UMDNY - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Lazarou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazarou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazarou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazarou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazarou works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lazarou’s profile.

    Dr. Lazarou has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazarou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    256 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazarou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazarou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazarou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazarou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

