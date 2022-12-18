Overview of Dr. George Lazarou, MD

Dr. George Lazarou, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lazarou works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.