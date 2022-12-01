Dr. Lerner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Lerner, MD
Overview of Dr. George Lerner, MD
Dr. George Lerner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Lerner's Office Locations
- 1 490 Post St Ste 1640, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 227-4953
- 2 1032 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (415) 227-4953
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Dr. Lerner for ~10 years and he has been a great doctor. He is always conscientious, professional, and communicative. He has been an amazing diagnostician and uncovered a variety of underlying neuro-related health issues, which has helped me recover more than I thought possible. I fully trust him with my mental health care.
About Dr. George Lerner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1194869156
Education & Certifications
- UCSF
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
