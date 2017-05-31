Overview

Dr. George Lewis, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.



Dr. Lewis works at Cooper Clinic PA in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.