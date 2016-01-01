Dr. Lewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George Lewitt, MD
Overview
Dr. George Lewitt, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Lewitt works at
Locations
Illinois Dermatology Institute25 E Washington St Ste 1221, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 585-7299Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. George Lewitt, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1902031313
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Dermatology
