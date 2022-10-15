Dr. George Leydon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leydon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Leydon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Leydon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Leydon works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Clinic5249 E Terrace Dr, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 265-1290
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I use to see DR Leydon about 5 years ago. I was severely overweight and struggling with my health. I have since moved away to Colorado and his impact on me was life changing. I immediately started walking every day and have lost over 160lb. This last year though my health has took a turn and I again had to search for a Dr. This has made me realize how truly amazing Dr Leydon really is. He is a doctor who truly treated me as a person and not another appointment. Unfortunately 3 Doctors later no one is even close to DR Leydon. Not even one of them listens to me. My first try I was told in a condescending tone well if you want to do the work you might get better. My second attempt I was told on second visit we may never figure out whats wrong with you. This wasn't true and a extremely un professional thing to say. We need more DR like Like DR Leydon to be in practice. My wife refers to him as a unicorn and I agree. Thank you for being so professional. Please move to Colorado. LOL
About Dr. George Leydon, DO
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1013176320
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
