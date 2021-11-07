Dr. George Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Li, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.
Neurology, PA4161 Tamiami Trl Ste 201, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6757Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
Dr. Li is highly skilled and knowledgeable about neurology. He takes time to listen and always open to answering questions.
- University MD Med Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
