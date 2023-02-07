Overview of Dr. George Lian, MD

Dr. George Lian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Mercy General Hospital, Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.