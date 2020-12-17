Dr. George Liberis is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liberis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Liberis
Overview
Dr. George Liberis is a General Surgery Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 Phillips Hill Rd Ste 2B, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 354-8304
Diane Deschino MD PC180 Phillips Hill Rd Ste 2-B, New City, NY 10956 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was rushed to the hospital in 2000 in excruciating pain. The ER doctors didn't know what was wrong with me and I lay there for a few hours in agony. Dr. Liberis happened to be walking through the ER and was asked to take a look at me. He immediately assessed me and brought me into surgery where I had a ruptured ovarian cyst, and also ended up removing my appendix. Without him I don't know how long I would have stayed in the ER. He is a fantastic surgeon and I wouldn't trust anyone but him for accurate diagnosis and treatments.
About Dr. George Liberis
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, French, Greek, Italian and Spanish
- 1326061045
Education & Certifications
- Critical care surgery -Trauma
- Ny Med College
- Stony Brook Univ.Hospital
- University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences
- UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN
