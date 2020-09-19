Dr. George Lieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Lieb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Lieb, MD
Dr. George Lieb, MD is a Pulmonologist in Media, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Eugenio M de Hostos, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lieb's Office Locations
Rashida K Kanchwala MD PC1088 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 Directions (484) 442-8235
Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Associates PC1098 W Baltimore Pike Ste 3402, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-3250
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Lieb and another doc in his practice for 5 yrs. They are polite, respectful, and thorough. I come with questions written down, and they are always answered to my satisfaction. I have been in the hospital 3x since 2015 (twice for COPD exacerbation) and once for COVID. They saved my life, 3 times. And they keep me in relatively good health on my maintenance meds. No complaints, at all. Yes, the wait can be backed up. But I bring a book. I would not trade the care I get from my doc, his PA, and their nurse practioner for any other pulmonary practice. They are simply superb.
About Dr. George Lieb, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1033171087
Education & Certifications
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus
- U Eugenio M de Hostos, Santo Domingo
