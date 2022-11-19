Overview of Dr. George Lien, MD

Dr. George Lien, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Lien works at Mid-State Neurosurgery in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.