Dr. George Lisehora, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. George Lisehora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Lisehora works at Colorectal Associates in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorectal Associates
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 614, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 524-1856
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Colectomy
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids
Colectomy
Intestinal Obstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Ileus
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 20, 2020
    Dr Lisehora has taken care of my colorectal needs for over 18 years. I live on an out island and prefer to make the trek to see Dr. Lisehora. He is simply the best and I know that he cares about my needs. I trust Dr. Lisehora 100%!
    Kai — Dec 20, 2020
    About Dr. George Lisehora, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881621985
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

