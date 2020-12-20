Overview

Dr. George Lisehora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Lisehora works at Colorectal Associates in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.