Dr. George Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Liu, MD
Overview of Dr. George Liu, MD
Dr. George Liu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
-
1
Babich Skin Care Center Inc304 W Hay St Ste 313, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-5500
-
2
Decatur Memorial Hospital THS302 W Hay St Ste 205, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-2730
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
Excellent Hernia Repair, very professional Excellent bedside manor, very prompt
About Dr. George Liu, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528164951
Education & Certifications
- University Of Liverpool
- Eastern Va Grad School Med
- Eastern Va Grad Sch Med
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Lipomas and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.