Dr. George Livermore, MD
Overview of Dr. George Livermore, MD
Dr. George Livermore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Livermore's Office Locations
Milton Hall Surgical Associates1995 N Park Pl SE Ste 550, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (770) 740-1860
Enti Surgery Center1595 HIGHWAY 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 206-2202
Milton Hall Surgical Associates1000 Commerce Dr Ste 200, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (678) 578-7636
Dr. Terry L. Sharpe M.d. PC1365 Rock Quarry Rd Ste 300, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 347-2123
Saint Francis Emergency Department211 Saint Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 331-3000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was friendly. Doctor spent time evaluating my constant throat clearing.
About Dr. George Livermore, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1528046919
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Livermore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livermore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Livermore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Livermore has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Otitis Media and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Livermore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Livermore. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livermore.
