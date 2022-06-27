Overview of Dr. George Livermore, MD

Dr. George Livermore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Livermore works at The ENT Institute in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Newnan, GA, Peachtree City, GA, Stockbridge, GA and Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Otitis Media and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.