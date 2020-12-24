Overview

Dr. George Lu, MD is a Perinatal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Perinatal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Lu works at High Risk Pregnancy Center of Kansas City in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.