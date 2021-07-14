Dr. George Lyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Lyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Lyle, MD
Dr. George Lyle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Lyle's Office Locations
1
The Barranco Clinic160 E Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (352) 394-8808
2
South Florida Ent Associates Inc.302 W Central Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Directions (863) 678-3808
3
Winter Haven Ambulatory Sgy Center325 Avenue B NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 291-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. I have used him for many years!! Very personable and professional. Sebring & Winter Haven. August 2021
About Dr. George Lyle, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
