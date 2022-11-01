Overview

Dr. George Lynch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Lynch works at The Surgical Clinic in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.