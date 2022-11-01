Dr. George Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Lynch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Lynch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Lynch works at
Locations
-
1
The Surgical Clinic410 42nd Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 703-2544
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lynch?
My experience with my surgery was excellent. Dr. Lynch and the Surgery Center staff was first class. The staff was very kind and caring and Dr. Lynch did a great job. So far my recovery has not been difficult.
About Dr. George Lynch, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1447257274
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch works at
Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.