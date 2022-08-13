Dr. George Macrinici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macrinici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Macrinici, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Macrinici, MD
Dr. George Macrinici, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Medical & Pharmaceutical University and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
Dr. Macrinici works at
Dr. Macrinici's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
You will never find a more compassionate brilliant kind empathetic doctor then Dr George Macrinici!! He is top rated brilliant and I would never go to anyone else!
About Dr. George Macrinici, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky-Lexington, Ky
- University Of Kentucky Hospital - Surgical Internship in General Surgery
- Medical &amp; Pharmaceutical University
- Pain Medicine and Spinal Injury Medicine
