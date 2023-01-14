Overview of Dr. George Madany, MD

Dr. George Madany, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.