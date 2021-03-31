Dr. George Madden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Madden, MD
Dr. George Madden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Integris Cardiology Southwest4221 S Western Ave Ste 3030, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 644-5120Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid of Oklahoma
- Medicare of Oklahoma
- MultiPlan
- Oklahoma Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
This man is a gem among doctors. Not only is he a great doctor and does a wonderful job at healing the body, he understands and encourages the human spirit. Being a lifelong diabetic , i have a truckload of doctors. this dr. is my favorite by far and i highly recommend him.
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
