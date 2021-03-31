Overview

Dr. George Madden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Madden works at Integris Cardiology Southwest in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.