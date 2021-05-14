Overview

Dr. George Magel Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.



Dr. Magel Jr works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.