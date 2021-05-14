Dr. George Magel Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magel Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Magel Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. George Magel Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.
Dr. Magel Jr works at
Locations
Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology315 19th St SE Bldg 200, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 328-3500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Magel and his staff are great. They are so kind and patient.
About Dr. George Magel Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1265768485
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magel Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magel Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magel Jr works at
Dr. Magel Jr has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magel Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
251 patients have reviewed Dr. Magel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magel Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.