Overview of Dr. George Magrath, MD

Dr. George Magrath, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Magrath works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.