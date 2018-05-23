See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Dr. Peter Maiers, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.3 (18)
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Maiers, MD

Dr. Peter Maiers, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Maiers works at Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in Carmel, IN with other offices in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maiers' Office Locations

    Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics
    10767 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 817-1200
    Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics
    639 S Walker St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 333-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 23, 2018
    Dr. Maiers performed an arthroscopic ACL reconstruction and MCL repair on my right knee. I appreciate his active listening when talking to me about my concerns and his willingness to answer my questions. He's always on time for his appointments and is a very pleasant person who explained my condition thoroughly and in an understandable way.
    Miranda in Ellettsville — May 23, 2018
    About Dr. Peter Maiers, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588606974
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cincinnati Sports Medicine|Nashville Hip Institute
    Internship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maiers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maiers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maiers has seen patients for Hip Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maiers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Maiers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maiers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maiers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maiers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

