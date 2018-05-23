Dr. Maiers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Maiers, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Maiers, MD
Dr. Peter Maiers, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Maiers' Office Locations
Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, 10767 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032
Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, 639 S Walker St, Bloomington, IN 47403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maiers performed an arthroscopic ACL reconstruction and MCL repair on my right knee. I appreciate his active listening when talking to me about my concerns and his willingness to answer my questions. He's always on time for his appointments and is a very pleasant person who explained my condition thoroughly and in an understandable way.
About Dr. Peter Maiers, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Medicine|Nashville Hip Institute
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
