Dr. George Makol, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Makol works at Alvernon Allergy & Asthma in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.