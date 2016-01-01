Dr. Malick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Malick, MD
Dr. George Malick, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.
Metropolitan Dermatology Center PC38865 Dequindre Rd Ste 104, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 743-9330
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1750480869
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Malick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malick has seen patients for Rosacea, Warts and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Malick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.